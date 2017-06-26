East Texas Could Benefit by Looking at Beatrice Nebraska Example on International Trade

On Friday June 23rd, I drove up to Beatrice, Nebraska, to attend the red-ribbon cutting celebrating the "Grand Opening" of the new Worldlawn Power Equipment Company. A speech was given by Hardy Shao, the president of Worldlawn Power Equipment, Inc, the Mayor of Beatrice, who stressed he wanted to "keep the economic bus moving in the right direction"; and also a speech by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.