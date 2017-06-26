East Texas Could Benefit by Looking a...

East Texas Could Benefit by Looking at Beatrice Nebraska Example on International Trade

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

On Friday June 23rd, I drove up to Beatrice, Nebraska, to attend the red-ribbon cutting celebrating the "Grand Opening" of the new Worldlawn Power Equipment Company. A speech was given by Hardy Shao, the president of Worldlawn Power Equipment, Inc, the Mayor of Beatrice, who stressed he wanted to "keep the economic bus moving in the right direction"; and also a speech by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... 7 hr Trumpsajoke 111
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC