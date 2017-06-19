Depreciation of Labor Costs When Determining Actual Cash Value: Henn v. American Family
In February, the Nebraska Supreme Court held that it is acceptable for insurance companies to depreciate labor costs when determining the actual cash value of damaged property, even when the insurance policy does not define "actual cash value" or "depreciation." See Henn v.
