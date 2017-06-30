D-Day's hero: Andrew Higgins loved bo...

D-Day's hero: Andrew Higgins loved bourbon, cursed a lot and built the boats that won WWII

Andrew Jackson Higgins, the man Dwight D. Eisenhower once credited with winning World War II, was a wild and wily genius. At the New Orleans plant where his company built the boats that brought troops ashore at Normandy on June 6, 1944, Higgins hung a sign that said, "Anybody caught stealing tools out of this yard won't get fired - he'll go to the hospital."

