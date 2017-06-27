Country star trivia

Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha says he wants... -- Three New York City commuters are being examined for minor smoke inhalation after passengers were evacuated from a disabled subway train in New York City Tuesday... -- The White House announced that Syria may be planning another chemical weapons attack that "will likely result in the mass murder of civilians." In a statement r... A modernized North American Free Trade Agreement must build upon market gains for U.S. agriculture and settle remaining challenges for our nation's farmers and ranchers in o... CHADRON, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.