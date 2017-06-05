Charred bridge rebuilding effort receives global donations
It's been almost two months since the Cedar Covered Bridge, one of the six historic covered bridges in Madison County, burned at the hands of arsonists. Three teenagers have been arrested and accused of intentionally destroying the bridge.
