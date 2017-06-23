CBS, NBC Ignore Nebraska Democrat Cheering He's 'Glad' Scalise 'Got Shot'
In Friday's edition of liberal media double standards, the CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News saw no reason to cover new audio out of Nebraska in which a state Democratic Party official used an expletive to proclaim he's "glad" Republican Congressman Steve Scalise "got shot" on June 14. While CBS and NBC were caught up covering viral video of a dancing gorilla, ABC's World News Tonight snuck in Montag's ludicrous rhetoric in senior national correspondent Matt Gutman's story about actor Johnny Depp's jokes about presidential assassinations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 20
|old_moose
|110
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC