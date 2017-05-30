Blue Cross Blue Shield drops out of Obamacare exchange in Nebraska
Health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield announced Thursday that it would not be participating in the Obamacare exchange in Nebraska next year, and the remaining insurer hasn't yet decided whether it will leave also. Blue Cross Blue Shield has lost $12 million from offering plans in the state, and the company would need to increase its price for premiums next year by 50 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC