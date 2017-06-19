Bill Nye the Science Guy Visiting Nebraska For Eclipse
Bill Nye the Science Guy could be anywhere in the world on August 21st during the total solar eclipse, but he's chosen Beatrice. The science educator, television presenter, and mechanical engineer is also CEO of The Planetary Society.
