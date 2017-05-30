Bill Maher uses N-word while discussi...

Bill Maher uses N-word while discussing 'field' work with Senator

Bill Maher, in an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse, who invited him to come work in the fields in Nebraska, says he does not work in the fields because he's a "house n---a" during his show, "Real Time with Bill Maher," on June 2, 2017. The 61-year-old TV host and political satirist again sparked controversy on the set of his show "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday, while speaking with Sen. Ben Sasse .

