Bill Maher Apologizes for Using Slur on HBO's 'Real Time': 'I Did a Bad Thing'
Bill Maher on Friday again apologized for his use of the N-word on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" last week, engaging in an extended conversation about race with author and academic Michael Eric Dyson. "I want you to school me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 8
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|90
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC