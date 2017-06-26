Aulick Industries awarded 2017 Nebras...

Aulick Industries awarded 2017 Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant

Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Aulick Industries of Scottsbluff is one of three companies across Nebraska as a 2017 grant recipients for the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative. The program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors.



