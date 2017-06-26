Aulick Industries awarded 2017 Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant
Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Aulick Industries of Scottsbluff is one of three companies across Nebraska as a 2017 grant recipients for the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative. The program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors.
