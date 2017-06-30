Annual Czech festival carries on trad...

Annual Czech festival carries on tradition

16 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Outgoing South Central Czech Queen Grace Synek of Kearney pins a sash to 2017 South Central Czech Queen ZitaAnne Reno of Grand Island Saturday during the South Central Nebraska Czech Festival at the Hastings Eagles Club.

