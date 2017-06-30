Alert issued at southeast Nebraska lake for toxic algae
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Friday that testing of the lake earlier this week detected toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms. Visitors to Rockford State Recreation Area should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing.
