90 mph winds shatter homes, down trees in eastern Nebraska

Residents in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms -- some producing hurricane-force winds -- shattered homes, tore down trees and left thousands without power. The National Weather Service in Valley, just west of Omaha, says storms blasted Omaha and surrounding areas with heavy rain, hail and winds reaching nearly 90 mph.

Chicago, IL

