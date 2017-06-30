30th annual Tour de Nebraska Bicycle Tour will visit N.C. Nebraska, June 21-25
A total of 480 cyclists on the 30th Annual Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure will roll out of St. Paul on Wednesday, June 21 and travel five days to Loup City, Broken Bow and Ord in north central Nebraska, according to Susan Larson Rodenburg, Co-Founder and Event Director. With a record number of cyclists on this year's Tour de Nebraska annual bicycle adventure, it's even more critical for motorists and cyclists to use extra caution on the road.
