Whoopi Goldberg and Giancarlo Esposito sign up for mistaken identity comedy, "Shriver"

A Florida man in his 20s is in custody after he allegedly stole $18,000 from two different banks while disguised as an elderly man, according to a criminal compl... -- A newly unveiled dinosaur species was named for its striking resemblance to the supernatural monster Zuul from the 1984 hit film Ghostbusters. Who you gonna call... WASHINGTON -The American Soybean Association is reminding growers to take special care to keep treated seeds from entering the supply of U.S. grains and ... District Track Wrapped on Thursday in Nebraska in Classes B & C. Here at the results from some of the area districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.