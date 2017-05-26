The Fat Lady Finally Sings: Bob Kerrey Quietly Resigns from...

"One simply cannot engage in barbarous action without becoming a barbarian one cannot defend human values by calculated and unprovoked violence without doing mortal damage to the values one is trying to defend." More than 48 years after mortal damage was inflicted with a vengeance on both human beings and human values in a quiet village in Ben Tre province in the Mekong Delta, justice, fairness, and common decency won a minor victory when Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor, U.S. senator, New School president, decorated veteran, and self-confessed war criminal, quietly resigned from his high-profile position as chairman of the Fulbright University Vietnam board of trustees, according to reliable sources.

