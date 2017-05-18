Teen caffeine-induced death prompts concerns
"We want to do today is make people understand that these drinks and this amount of caffeine and how it's ingested can have dire consequences," Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said. "Too much is that dose, whatever that is makes you feel jittery or gives you a headache or makes it hard to concentrate," University of Nebraska Medical Center assistant professor Dr. Ally Dering-Anderson said.
