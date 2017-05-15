Substantial differences between US counties for death rates from ischemic heart disease, stroke

Although the absolute difference in U.S. county-level cardiovascular disease mortality rates have declined substantially over the past 35 years for both ischemic heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, large differences remain, according to a study published by JAMA . Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United State despite declines in the national cardiovascular disease mortality rate between 1980 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.