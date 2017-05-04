Some Nebraska senators still hope to ...

Some Nebraska senators still hope to act on property taxes

The tax package backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts may have failed this year, but some advocates and senators say they still hope to salvage a plan to lower property taxes in the session's final days. Senators say Ricketts' comprehensive tax proposal faltered because it focused too much on the state income tax and not enough on property taxes.

