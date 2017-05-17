Ricketts' Nebraska budget vetoes survive override attempt

Alan Zavodny, the executive director of NorthStar Services in Columbus, Neb., left, is seen with some of those in care of NorthStar Services, as he speaks to reporters outside the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Senators fell short of the support needed to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget veto to restore $32.4 million in funding for groups that serve the elderly and people with developmental disabilities.

