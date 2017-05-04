Red Cloud sees rise in tourism with Cather
Gathered with friends around a kitchen table six decades ago, Mildred Bennett started the Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial and Educational Foundation with eight others in Red Cloud, the town that serves as an important backdrop to the author's work. The museum dedicated to Nebraska's most famous author has undergone several transformations in the 62 years since, moving into bigger spaces in the town of 1,000 and acquiring 10 properties tied to Cather's time in Nebraska.
