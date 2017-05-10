Proposal criticized by Nebraska's cra...

Proposal criticized by Nebraska's craft brewers defeated

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Nebraska lawmakers on Wednesday defeated a measure backed by beer distributors but opposed by the state's craft breweries amid concerns that it would hurt a flourishing statewide industry. The proposal would have clarified that beer produced by microbreweries must go to a distributor's warehouse before it gets shipped to liquor stores, groceries and other outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr 21 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC