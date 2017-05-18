Pony Express Re-Ride across Nebraska June 6-8
Applications are needed by May 29 to have a letter carried across the West in the national Pony Express Re-Ride. The National Pony Express Association will relay mail by horse and rider over the famed Pony Express National Historic Trail for 10 days in early June.
