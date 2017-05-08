Oslo,' - Band's Visit' Top 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards
Off-Broadway's best gathered May 7 to celebrate their community's achievements at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, hosted by Taran Killam at NYU's Skirball Center. Leading the winners were David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' Atlantic Theater Company musical "The Band's Visit" and J. T. Rogers' new play "Oslo."
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
