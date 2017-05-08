Omaha mayor election a symbol for Democrats
Voters in Omaha are not just deciding the city's mayor Tuesday, but whether a Democrat who opposes abortion rights can give the party some hope in the conservative heartland. Democrats around the country have focused on their party's candidate Heath Mello, some looking to the 37-year-old former state senator as an independent future party leader and others shaking their heads at his anti-abortion record.
