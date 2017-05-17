NOVOZYMES TO INVEST $36 MILLION IN ITS NEBRASKA ETHANOL ENZYME PLANT May 18, 2017 Omaha World-Herald reports: Danish bioscience giant Novozymes plans to invest another $36 million in its Blair, NE, plant, saying it is counting on the ethanol industry's continued growth. The expansion adds to a string of economic development triumphs for Omaha's small neighbor to the north.

