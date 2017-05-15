Notre Dame, Boston College won't sign NCAA's diversity hiring pledge - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST
Last September, the NCAA started circulating a "presidential pledge" intended to deal with a problem that continues to rankle college sports: diversity in hiring. While racial diversity on the sidelines and front offices of professional sports leagues has improved in the past decade, the situation in college athletics, according to NCAA data, remains largely the same: Most of the athletes in the high-profile sports of football and basketball are black, but the overwhelming majority of coaches and administrators are white.
