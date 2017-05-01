Nebraska village becomes ghost town after beer stores close

A Nebraska village blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation remained a virtual ghost town Monday as mental health and substance abuse advocates arrived to help people at risk of suffering from withdrawal. The advocates found empty streets in Whiteclay, a sharp contrast from the usual scenes of public drunkenness, loitering and violence in a town that sells millions of cans of beer each year near the home of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.