Nebraska programs for addiction, mental health facing cuts
Groups that treat people with addictions, mental health problems and developmental disabilities are bracing for state budget cuts they say could force them to reduce staffing and services for some of Nebraska's most vulnerable residents. The cuts became final last week when lawmakers fell short of the votes needed to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' line-item budget vetoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC