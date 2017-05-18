Nebraska programs for addiction, ment...

Nebraska programs for addiction, mental health facing cuts

2017-05-18

Groups that treat people with addictions, mental health problems and developmental disabilities are bracing for state budget cuts they say could force them to reduce staffing and services for some of Nebraska's most vulnerable residents. The cuts became final last week when lawmakers fell short of the votes needed to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' line-item budget vetoes.

