Nebraska lawmakers debate holding back kids who can't read
Nebraska lawmakers are debating whether schools should hold back third-grade students who aren't reading at grade level, but opponents including several former teachers and administrators say keeping children from fourth grade won't help them learn to read. Senators adjourned Thursday without voting on the measure, but sponsor Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha said she's close to having enough support to force a vote next week.
