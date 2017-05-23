Nebraska Commission Sets O'Neill Hear...

Nebraska Commission Sets O'Neill Hearing Fora

A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a one-day public hearing in northern Nebraska's Holt County. The Nebraska Public Service Commission says the hearing will run from 1 to 8 p.m. June 7 at the O'Neill Community Center in O'Neill.

