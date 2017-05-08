Nebraska Budget Passes After Showdown Over State Spending
Nebraska lawmakers have passed an $8.9 billion, two-year state budget after a showdown over state spending and tax collections. The budget would increase spending by an average of 1.1 percent annually, well below the historical average, starting July 1. The final-round vote on Tuesday followed a contentious debate among lawmakers, some of whom argued that more cuts were needed.
