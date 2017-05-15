Medicaid can collect SNF room-and-boa...

Medicaid can collect SNF room-and-board costs, state high court rules

Nebraska's Medicaid program can claim reimbursement from beneficiaries for skilled nursing room-and-board costs, the state's high court ruled on Friday. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the estate of a nursing home resident who died in 2014.

