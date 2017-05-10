May 2017 Riverfront Readings at The Writers Place
Her poem, "Why I Can Dance Down a Soul Train Line in Public and Still Be Muslim" was nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2015. Sharif's poetry has appeared in Crab Orchard Review, Tidal Basin Review, Callaloo, Calyx, Rattle and other literary journals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC