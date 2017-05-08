Man Suspected of Beating Woman in Nor...

Man Suspected of Beating Woman in Northeast Nebraska

Officers were sent early Sunday morning to an Emerson residence to check a report about an attempted murder. Police say the injured woman they found there was treated in Pender and then taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

