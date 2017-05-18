Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison ...

Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for sexually suggestive texts to an underage girl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KLKN

A 37-year-old Oxford, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually suggestive texts to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Richard Walls was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 6-to-8 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr 21 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC