Lincoln man killed in I-80 crash near Kimball
A Lincoln man was killed Monday on I-80 near Kimball when his car ran into a concrete bridge pillar. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Robert J. Brunsman, 48, was eastbound about 22 miles east of the state line, when he bypassed construction barriers and drove on, although the road was closed.
