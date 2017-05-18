Kawasaki expanding to add Aerospace Division
Governor Pete Ricketts and Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. hosted the grand opening of the company's new Aerospace Division in Lincoln. Production will initially focus on cargo door manufacturing for Boeing Corporation 777x aircraft.
