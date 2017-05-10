James Comey's firing gives Democrats momentum to force special prosecutor
Several Republican lawmakers warned Sunday that President Trump 's decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey will have long-term repercussions on public trust in government, but Democrats have more immediate issues on their mind. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said his party will consider blocking nominations to head the investigative bureau until a special prosecutor is appointed to investigate Russia's meddling in the presidential election.
