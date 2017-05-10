Inmate Deaths Ruled Homicides
The deaths of two Tecumseh State Prison inmates have been ruled homicides. Reports on Michael Galindo and Damon Fitzgerald show both died, in part, from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.
