Gov. Ricketts' Memorial Day Statement & Flag Status Notice

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement and announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 29, 2017, in observance of Memorial Day. Flags will be flown at half-staff until noon only on May 29, 2017, then raised to the top of the staff.

Chicago, IL

