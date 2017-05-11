Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses Nebraska...

Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses Nebraska revenue issue

Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that the state could collect less revenue than expected in the final months of the current fiscal year. Ricketts said that Nebraska would have to collect $835 million over the next two months to meet estimated revenue in the fiscal year which ends on June 30. The Nebraska Department of Revenue says that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below a state forecast that was certified in February.

