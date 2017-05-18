Good for You! Ben Platt Becomes Youngest Actor Ever to Win Drama...

Good for You! Ben Platt Becomes Young...

Ben Platt became the youngest actor ever to win the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award at a ceremony held May 19 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. The 23-year-old actor wins for his Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning portrayal of the title role in Dear Evan Hansen .

