Fischer Reintroduces Bill to Lift EPA On-Farm Fuel Storage Burden
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer , a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee , this week reintroduced legislation to provide regulatory relief for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. The bill, known as the Farmers Undertake Environmental Land Stewardship Act, builds on her past efforts to modify costly EPA regulations that could negatively affect ag producers with on-farm fuel storage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westerner.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC