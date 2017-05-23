Fischer Reintroduces Bill to Lift EPA...

Fischer Reintroduces Bill to Lift EPA On-Farm Fuel Storage Burden

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Westerner

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer , a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee , this week reintroduced legislation to provide regulatory relief for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. The bill, known as the Farmers Undertake Environmental Land Stewardship Act, builds on her past efforts to modify costly EPA regulations that could negatively affect ag producers with on-farm fuel storage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westerner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC