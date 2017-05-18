Fears of US replant 'of historical proportions' lift grains
The problem is that so much is having to be reseeded, with the cold and wet conditions getting it off to such a poor start. "As feared, corn planted the last week of April and first few days of May is in trouble," said Richard Feltes at Chicago broker RJ O'Brien.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC