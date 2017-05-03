Family of slain Nebraska prison inmat...

Family of slain Nebraska prison inmate files lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The family of an inmate killed during a 2015 riot at a prison in southeast Nebraska has sued the state, saying officials failed to prevent the outbreak of violence and protect him from other inmates. The mother of Shon Collins said in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Lancaster County that the Tecumseh prison was not properly staffed on May 10, 2015, when the riot broke out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr 21 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC