Family of slain Nebraska prison inmate files lawsuit
The family of an inmate killed during a 2015 riot at a prison in southeast Nebraska has sued the state, saying officials failed to prevent the outbreak of violence and protect him from other inmates. The mother of Shon Collins said in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Lancaster County that the Tecumseh prison was not properly staffed on May 10, 2015, when the riot broke out.
