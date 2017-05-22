European distributor, METRO, to feature beef from Nebraska
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach today announced METRO, a French based chain store with 780 stores in 25 countries, will showcase beef from Nebraska in their European stores. METRO, is self-described as catering to the needs of the key target group of hotels, restaurants and catering firms through exceptional competence in fresh foods.
