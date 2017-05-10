Education Sec. Betsy DeVos booed duri...

Education Sec. Betsy DeVos booed during commencement speech

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Jo... -- A manslaughter trial is underway for Betty Shelby, a white Tulsa police officer accused of fatally shooting Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man.Shelby, 43... Wednesday marked the anniversary of Nelson Mandela's inauguration as South Africa's first democratically-elected president in 1994. Mandela stepped down... Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's largest agricultural merchants, said on Monday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in an Israeli grain trader, as it see... The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is not letting recent budget cuts slow it down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr 21 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC