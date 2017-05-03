Dr. Tom Osborne Recognized with 2016 F.B.I. Director's "Community Leadership Award"
In a ceremony at FBI Headquarters on April 28, 2017, Director James B. Comey recognized the recipients of the 2016 "Director's Community Leadership Award". These leaders, selected by their area FBI field office, demonstrated outstanding contributions to their local communities through service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC